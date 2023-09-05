Nedgroup expands distribution team to boost newly-launched boutique platform

Joining this month, Ferguson will be based in London and report to the firm’s chief commercial officer Apiramy Jeyarajah.

Ferguson was previously a business development manager at Aegon Asset Management, working at the firm for seven years, where she was responsible for developing relationships within the UK wholesale market. She also worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments and SVM Asset Management.

Ferguson's hire comes after the appointment of Rachel Canning as distribution support manager in December 2022, also reporting to Jeyarajah.

Canning previously worked for nearly 14 years at Janus Henderson Investors, most recently as UK sales and client services manager, and also worked as a sales executive at New Star Asset Management.

Both hires will be responsible for the end-to-end distribution process, along with the development of new and existing institutional and wholesale client relationships across the UK and Europe.

Jeyarajah said: "We have ambitious growth plans in the UK and Europe and there are many exciting developments underway. I am thrilled to welcome two strong additions to our growing distribution team, and we will continue to expand the team in the coming months.

"Throughout the launch of our in-house boutique platform, we have emphasised the strength of building partnerships, and these new hires will pioneer our client-centric approach and oversee our most important partnerships - that with our clients."

Tom Caddick, managing director of Nedgroup, added: "The expansion of our distribution team is yet another step in our journey at Nedgroup to establishing an environment conducive to exceptional fund managers and championing boutiques.

"The platform we are building is creating a home for managers to freely pursue their investment strategies and offer clients an integrated Nedgroup experience, not just new products; that is why it is so important to get our distribution team right."