Aberdeen Asset Management
Anderson Strathern AM names new CEO to succeed John Brett
Firm plans further hires in 2020
Seneca IM CIO Elston resigns
No direct replacement planned
Butcher named Invesco CIO as Mustoe steps down
European equity income specialist
Martin Gilbert to retire from Standard Life Aberdeen in 2020
Will not seek re-election at May AGM
Keith Skeoch becomes deputy chair of IA board
Formica returns to board
Majedie appoints ASI's ESG head as responsible capitalism chief
ASI's Cindy Rose joins firm
Martin Gilbert to become chair of digital bank Revolut - reports
Martin Gilbert is set to take on the role of chairman at digital bank Revolut, as the company prepares for a new round of fundraising, according to reports.
Is SLA share price rise justified?
Observations from Procensus
ASI launches range of multi-asset separately managed accounts
MyPortfolio range unveiled
Aberdeen Standard Investments appoints ESG investment director
Focus on emerging markets and Asia Pacific
RLAM names ex-Aberdeen distribution head Brett non-exec director on fund boards
Taking on role from 1 April
Standard Life Aberdeen faces staff revolt over 'doughnut' bonuses - Reports
Following £40bn outflows in 2018
SLA tribunal triumph over Lloyds termination of £109bn mandate
Lloyds 'not entitled' to give notice
Update: Virgin Money slashes 1% fee on FTSE All-Share Tracker
Cutting fee to 0.6%
Institutional investors call for change of leadership at SLA
According to Procensus survey
Ellis to replace McKenzie as Fidelity's fixed income CIO
Stepping down from portfolio management
Update: Goldman Sachs AM becomes fourth bidder for Lloyds contract
Previously managed by Standard Life Aberdeen
Sankey to take over £2.5bn Aberdeen UK Property fund as Ferguson retires
Retires after 43 years in the industry
Anderson Strathern AM raids Aberdeen and Tcam in sweep of senior hires
Brett hires former Aberdeen colleagues
Standard Life Aberdeen suffers $10bn of outflows
Worst-selling fund house in September
Aberdeen's £1.7bn Murray International trust lifted by EM exposure in H1
'LatAm was the standout performer'
Update: Standard Life Aberdeen merger completes
Trading in Aberdeen shares suspended
Standard Life hit by further GARS outflows but 'eager for next chapter' as Aberdeen merger looms
Total outflows of £3.7bn