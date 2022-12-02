abrdn head of North American equities Bassett exits

Relinquishes three funds

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

abrdn’s head of North American equities is leaving the firm and handing on the management of three of his small-cap funds.

A spokesperson for abrdn confirmed his departure, adding that Bassett has decided to leave the firm to "pursue a new opportunity outside of investment management". "We would like to thank Ralph for his 16 years with the firm and wish him the best in his new venture," the spokesperson said.  abrdn merges UK and European equity teams US equities investment director Tim Skiendzielewski has been appointed as lead manager of the firm's US Small Cap Equities strategy. He will report to Andrew Paisley, head of smaller companies.  Bassett also worked on the North American Investment tru...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

Trustpilot