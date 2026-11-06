Partner Insight: Keeping portfolios aligned through uncertainty

Firms and advisers face an increasingly complex investment landscape, balancing Consumer Duty requirements with evolving client needs and diverse risk appetites.

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MPS and multi-asset has evolved significantly, moving beyond traditional approaches towards more sophisticated solutions designed to align with investors' objectives and deliver stronger long-term outcomes.

As MPS and multi-asset approaches continue to advance, firms are embracing innovation to drive greater efficiencies and continued performance. This MPS and Multi-asset Watchlist explores the foundations and growth of the sector, how strategies are shaping client portfolios and what the next chapter holds for the future.

In this edition, Aberdeen and Quilter Cheviot share their insights on staying ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

Explore insights in the new MPS watchlist 

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