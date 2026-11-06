Rathbones' David Coombs: 'Safe-haven' bond yields provide attractive anchor for multi-asset portfolios

‘Compelling returns’

clock • 3 min read

It has been one of the toughest quarters for bonds in quite some time, which is exactly why we have become more interested in adding to them.

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