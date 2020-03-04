Multi-Asset

Why 'reasons for caution' on global growth are being overlooked
Why 'reasons for caution' on global growth are being overlooked

The myriad monetary policy easing measures observed across the globe allied with (admittedly, more modest) fiscal stimulus from countries such as China, Japan, France and the UK has led investors to believe that economic growth going forward is well underpinned,...

Industry Voice: Navigating markets in 2020
Industry Voice: Navigating markets in 2020

The good news for investors over the last year is that absolute returns have been positive, but the bad news is that valuations have been pushed up as fundamentals have moved in the opposite direction. The question now is: how does this divergence get resolved in 2020 given that central banks have delivered?