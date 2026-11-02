Partner Insight: Strategic Income: Navigating global fixed income through a multi-sector lens

Fixed income investors are operating in a market defined less by a single macro narrative than by meaningful dispersion across rates, regions, sectors and issuers. Yields remain compelling, but credit spreads in many traditional markets are tight, central banks are moving at different speeds and company fundamentals are increasingly divergent. Against this backdrop, traditional core bond exposure may not capture the full range of opportunities across fixed income.

A multi-sector approach can broaden that opportunity set beyond the areas that dominate traditional core fixed income benchmarks. Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Strategic Income strategy is one of the firm's longest-running fixed income offerings, recently crossing $20 billion in assets under management. The strategy focuses on what the team calls fixed income "plus sectors"—including emerging markets debt, securitised products and high yield corporate credit—that sit largely outside traditional aggregate bond exposures. This flexibility gives the team more ways to seek income and return potential while adjusting risk as market conditions change.

Seeking resilience across cycles

In several respects, this approach can be viewed as an "all weather" strategy. Here, "all weather" doesn't mean attempting to forecast every macroeconomic turn. Rather, it reflects a disciplined framework for adapting as sources of risk and return change. By investing across sectors, geographies, credit quality and points on the yield curve, Strategic Income can respond as valuations shift—finding opportunities where they become more compelling and reducing exposure where risk-reward tradeoffs are less attractive.

$20bn+ Assets under management in Morgan Stanley's Strategic Income strategy Plus Sectors Emerging markets debt, securitised credit, and high yield corporate bonds All-Weather Multi-sector allocation designed to adapt across shifting economic cycles

Expanding the opportunity set beyond core bonds

Strategic Income has its roots in the concept of "plus sectors:" combining different sources of income, diversification and potential return beyond traditional core exposures. Emerging markets debt, securitised credit and high yield corporate bonds are not interchangeable risks. Each responds differently to growth, inflation, credit conditions, liquidity and policy. When combined thoughtfully, these sectors can provide differentiated return drivers that may broaden the role fixed income can play in a portfolio.

The strategy's "go anywhere" profile is not flexibility for its own sake. It is designed to give the investment team the ability to allocate capital where it sees value. If opportunities appear more attractive in emerging markets than in U.S. corporate credit, the portfolio can reflect that view. If securitised products appear more attractive, the strategy can lean into that area. And when a market or sector fails to offer adequate value, it can be avoided entirely.

Turning dispersion into an active advantage

Active sector selection is central because compensation for risk varies across markets and changes over time. The team evaluates where valuations, fundamentals and technical conditions align, combining top-down sector allocation with bottom-up security selection. When broad spreads are tight, potential value may depend less on overall beta exposure and more on identifying specific issuers, structures and subsectors that offer attractive relative value.

A key differentiator is the breadth and depth of the firm's fixed income resources. Many flexible bond strategies can allocate across sectors, but fewer have standalone, experienced teams in emerging markets, securitised products and high yield corporate credit. Strategic Income draws on these capabilities rather than relying on one area of expertise, allowing the team to compare opportunities across markets and adjust exposures as conditions evolve.

The mandate also extends beyond sectors to opportunities along the yield curve. Differences in duration, curve steepness and regional rate dynamics can create additional sources of potential value. In that sense, flexibility is not only about what the strategy owns, but also about where—and how—it takes risk.

A broader fixed income portfolio role

We believe flexible, multi-sector strategies can complement—or, for some investors, replace—traditional, core fixed income allocations. Strategic Income may serve as a measured step beyond core exposures for investors seeking additional yield and return potential, or as a flexible allocation within a broader fixed income portfolio. In either role, the objective is to broaden sources of potential income and return while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk.

That flexibility may be particularly relevant today. Yields are higher than they were for much of the post-global financial crisis period, making income a more meaningful component of fixed income returns. At the same time, tight spreads in many credit markets and greater dispersion across regions, sectors and issuers make selectivity increasingly important. A strategy that can shift across diverse sources of risk and return, rather than relying on a single market or sector, may be well positioned to navigate those differences.

Strategic Income's ability to rotate across markets and sectors gives the team multiple avenues to pursue risk-adjusted value as opportunities shift. Combined with a long history and deep research platform, the strategy's flexibility may help investors build more resilient fixed income allocations as market conditions evolve.

Watch the video on Strategic Income: An all-weather, multi-sector approach. Watch Now

Chip Driscoll Morgan Stanley Investment Management Institutional Portfolio Manager

Risk Considerations

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of loss. Investments in foreign instruments or currencies can involve greater risk and volatility than U.S. investments because of adverse market, economic, political, regulatory, geopolitical or other conditions. In emerging or frontier countries, these risks may be more significant. An imbalance in supply and demand in the income market may result in valuation uncertainties and greater volatility, less liquidity, widening credit spreads and a lack of price transparency in the market. As interest rates rise, the value of certain income investments is likely to decline. The value of commodities investments will generally be affected by overall market movements and factors specific to a particular industry or commodity, including weather, embargoes, tariffs, or health, political, international and regulatory developments. Because the Strategy may invest significantly in a particular geographic region or country, value of Strategy shares may fluctuate more than a strategy with less exposure to such areas. A non-diversified strategy may be subject to greater risk by investing in a smaller number of investments than a diversified fund.

A separately managed account may not be appropriate for all investors. Separate accounts managed according to the Strategy include a number of securities and will not necessarily track the performance of any index. Please consider the investment objectives, risks and fees of the Strategy carefully before investing. A minimum asset level is required. For important information about the investment managers, please refer to Form ADV Part 2.

The views and opinions and/or analysis expressed are those of the investment team as of the date of preparation of this material and are subject to change at any time without notice due to market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Furthermore, the views will not be updated or otherwise revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or circumstances existing, or changes occurring, after the date of publication. The views expressed do not reflect the opinions of all investment personnel at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively the "Firm"), or the views of the firm as a whole, and may not be reflected in all the strategies and products that the Firm offers.

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