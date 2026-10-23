Sustainable Investment Awards 2026 winner's interview: Aberdeen Emerging Markets SDG Corporate Bond Fund

Collaborative approach

clock • 4 min read

The Aberdeen Emerging Markets SDG Corporate Bond Fund won the Best Sustainable Bond Fund category at the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Awards 2026.

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Sustainable Investment Awards 2026 winner's interview: Aberdeen Emerging Markets SDG Corporate Bond Fund
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