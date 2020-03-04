emerging markets debt
JPMAM hires from Amundi for fixed income strategies role
Myles Bradshaw will report into Iain Stealey
Investec AM boosts EMD team
Double hire
PGIM launches EMD fund
Emerging Market Total Return Bond UCITS fund
AllianzGI expands EMD range with SRI launches
Managed by Richard House
Muzinich extends EMD fund range
New fund managed by Warren Hyland
Man GLG's Yuhn warns of 'crowded trades' within EMD as fund AUM balloons
AUM has grown to $2bn in a year
First State's Williamson: The unique drivers within EMD
When investments deliver double-digit returns within a year, it is normal for investors to pause for breath and reassess the original investment thesis.