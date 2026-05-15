Stories of the Week: Gilt yields surge, Scottish Mortgage's SpaceX bet and a new era for the Investment Association

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

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Stories of the Week: Gilt yields surge, Scottish Mortgage's SpaceX bet and a new era for the Investment Association
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