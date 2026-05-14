Revolut Trading given green light to expand into MPS and private wealth services

Exploring private bank launch

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Revolut Trading, the investment arm of Revolut, has been granted permission to offer customers more complex financial instruments by the Financial Conduct Authority and is considering the launch of a private bank as it targets wealthier clients.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Nick Train: Portfolio companies subject to activists and 'bargain hunters'

3i Group shares plunge after subpar performance update from Action

Trustpilot