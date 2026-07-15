Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Investors need better research, not more noise

Better understanding required

clock • 4 min read

Direct share ownership is becoming more widespread than ever. The days of long lunches with your stockbroker, ending with a handful of orders, are a fading memory.

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