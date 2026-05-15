Boecyàn Bourgade: No obvious mistakes left to find in equity markets

Analysts working from similar inputs

clock • 3 min read

For a long time, equity research was built on a relatively clear premise: that markets were imperfect, information was unevenly distributed and careful analysis could uncover what others had not yet fully understood.

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