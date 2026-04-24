Stories of the Week: Hilary Lopez returns to BlackRock, FTSE 100 CEO pay rises, and Women in Investment Awards 2026 nominees announced

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

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Stories of the Week: Hilary Lopez returns to BlackRock, FTSE 100 CEO pay rises, and Women in Investment Awards 2026 nominees announced
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