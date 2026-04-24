Stories of the Week: Hilary Lopez returns to BlackRock, FTSE 100 CEO pay rises, and Women in Investment Awards 2026 nominees announced

You are currently
accessing Investment Week via your
Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to
sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please
contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Search Investment Week
You are currently accessing Investment Week via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
Baillie Gifford funds exit Trainline position as nationalisation comes down the tracks
The Big Question: Where next for interest rates in the UK, US and eurozone?
The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week
'Investors think they know the playbook'