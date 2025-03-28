Partner Insight: Spring statement leaves (head)room for improvement

The UK Government's Spring budget announcement largely played out as expected, with the Chancellor replenishing fiscal headroom back to £9.9bn through a combination of cuts to welfare, the aid budget and cracking down on tax avoidance. Whilst this may provide some relief in the short term, we view this as a temporary fix that simply kicks the can down the road. Longer-term, budgetary challenges remain as higher interest rates and weaker growth persist.

The Gilt market saw some volatility, most notably with prices rallying immediately after the DMO's announcement that Gilt issuance would be slightly lower than expected. Issuance will also be skewed towards the shorter end of the curve, with long-dated gilts (15yrs plus) making up just 13% of the issuance, (down from 19.9% in the Autumn budget and the lowest since 1990), driven by a combination of the high borrowing costs and structural declining demand from UK pension schemes.

Overall, we retain a relatively cautious stance, given tight credit spreads and a challenging economic backdrop, alongside increased geopolitical uncertainty.

(Head)room for improvement?

£10bn is arguably not enough headroom compared to the roughly £1.5 trillion of spending planned and uncertainties ahead. As shown in Figure 1, the historical average headroom has been closer to £30bn but recent governments have run it tighter. A £20b number would have been more constructive for Gilts. Ultimately, the fiscal headroom is how the market quantifies and judges the Chancellor's credibility. Gilts probably remain in no man's land until the Autumn budget as we will likely to see some fiscal slippage and buffer erosion from now until then.

Figure 1: Forecasts for headroom against targets since 2010

Source: Fidelity International, OBR. March 2025

With Debt/GDP > 100% and rising, it is hard to get out of the doom loop with a stagnant economy. An ageing population is not helping so continued structural reforms are needed to boost productivity. There are also question marks on how the increase in defence spending will be funded. The impact of global tariffs is unknown and will likely erode any future surpluses (via lower GDP).

The recent lower CPI print is likely a temporary move lower but should be supportive for front end UK rates as it reaffirms the likelihood of a 25bps cut by the Bank of England in May. However, the UK may need to get accustomed to higher inflation and higher rates for the foreseeable future.

Implications for positioning:

In an increasingly risky environment, we retain a defensive stance in credit, looking for opportunities to increase in quality where we can and taking profit off the back of strong performance. We continue to favour the shorter end of the curve, where all in yields remain attractive and we are able to effectively de-risk the portfolios whilst maintaining carry.

