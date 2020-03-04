Fidelity International
US investment fund giant
Fidelity International, formerly Fidelity Worldwide Investment, is a global investment management services company delivering mutual funds, pension management and fund platforms to private and institutional investors. The company offers its own funds and, through its platforms in a number of countries, other managers' funds.
Fidelity provides a range of active asset management solutions as well as large fund platforms offering access to Fidelity and other managers' funds and services for personal investors. Fidelity provides solutions to the ISA, SIPP and Defined Contribution Pensions markets, both for domestic schemes, multinational employers and their staff.
Fidelity International was originally established in 1969 under the name Fidelity International Limited. Since then, it has continued to operate as a private company owned by some of its employees and the Johnson family. It has three main office locations in the UK: London, Surrey and Kent.
