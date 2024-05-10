Partner Interview: European Quality At Carmignac

Can you give a brief overview of your strategy in terms of what you are trying to achieve for investors, your investment process and the make-up of the investment team?

FP Carmignac European Leaders is a Europe ex-UK equity strategy seeking to achieve capital growth over a minimum of five years. The Fund follows a fundamental selective bottom-up investment process to find quality companies, businesses with attractive long-term prospects and robust fundamentals that can grow under their own steam, irrespective of the macroeconomic environment. Our investment process follows a structured, quantifiable process with a sustainable objective. The focus is on companies which demonstrate high long-term profitability and reinvests for the future. Our investment process also includes positive screening. We allocate at least 80% of the portfolio's net assets to companies that actively contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

While the ultimate decision-making authority and accountability lies with me, I of course have access to the expertise of the wider investment team at Carmignac, including the Research Analysts who are sector specialists. The Analysts play a crucial role in conducting analysis in their respective areas and continuously monitoring the investment thesis on positions held in the portfolio. As Fund Manager, I oversees the portfolio construction and risk management of the strategy since its inception in 2019.

How are you currently positioning your portfolio?

The Fund continues to rely on bottom-up fundamental analysis with a medium-term horizon. We are currently significantly invested in the Healthcare sector, because of our stock picking and fundamentals-driven focus. This exposure gives our equity allocation the quality and defensive bias we believe is needed in the current economic environment. Our perspective remains cautious of the potential impact of weaker corporate and economic data. Nevertheless, we keep an eye across themes and investment opportunities to capture them in our strategy. We remain open to the possibility of a cyclical recovery and are actively exploring opportunities to incorporate cyclicality into our investment strategy, thus we added some positions in the Industrials and high-quality Luxury Goods names. The potential for greater visibility in the market is expected to yield favourable outcomes. We anticipate that as economic growth slows down, inflation will also decrease, leading to a gradual decline in interest rates.

Can you identify a couple of key investment opportunities for your fund you are playing at the moment in the portfolio? This could be at a stock, sector or thematic level.

We believe that Novo Nordisk stands to benefit significantly from the GLP-1 drug theme, as the near-term profit forecasts do not fully capture the potential strength in diabetes treatment and the resumption of supply in obesity treatment. We see this theme as one of the mega trends of the decade. Similarly, the artificial intelligence (AI) theme continues to show promising potential for future earnings growth. Investing in ASML, a disruptor in the semiconductor industry, would be advantageous as the company is well-positioned to capitalise on key structural trends such as the growth of leading-edge technology and the geographical redistribution of manufacturing capacity. Another stock that we believe holds great potential is SAP, as the transition to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model enhances income visibility and predictability, making it a more valuable source of profit and supporting long-term growth. Stock selection continues to be key across sectors and we firmly believe that by carefully choosing the right stocks within them, we can identify high-quality companies that possess a competitive edge.

