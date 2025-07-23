Trump labels Fed's Powell a 'numbskull' and says he will be out in eight months

US President Donald Trump has launched another attack on the chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, labelling him a “numbskull” who has kept interest rates too high.
"I think he has done a bad job, but he is going to be out pretty soon anyway. In eight months, he will be out," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with the Philippines' president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Fed decision to hold rates 'inevitable' amid global trade uncertainty The US president said he calls Powell "too late" because "he should have lowered interest rates many times", when speaking to reporters on Tuesday (22 July). Trump argued that "people are not able to buy a house because this guy [Powell] is a numbskull. He keeps the rates too high". Powell has repe...
