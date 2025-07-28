US and EU sign trade deal and agree tariff rates

EU to spend $750bn on US energy

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The US and EU have agreed to a deal imposing 15% tariff rates on most imports from the bloc.

Announced on Sunday (27 July) at Turnberry in Scotland, US president Donald Trump described the deal as "probably the biggest deal ever reached in any capacity, trade or beyond trade". IMF warns Reeves faces 'difficult choices' to stick to fiscal sustainability Trump revealed that the EU would spend $750bn on US energy products and pump an additional $600bn into the country, as well as "a vast amount" on US military equipment. Tariffs were agreed at 15% for most EU exports, including automobiles. However, the 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium will remain. In return, the EU has ...

Trustpilot