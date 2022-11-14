Partner insight: The trend towards global equities is likely to continue

The argument for diversification is unambiguous given the uncertain economic backdrop

clock • 1 min read
The global equity sector has continued to see inflows
Image:

The global equity sector has continued to see inflows

Worries about rising inflation, low-to-no growth and geopolitics have all contributed to significant volatility across the major asset classes.

In this context, the argument for diversification is unambiguous. Going global reduces country-specific risk and provides access to a much broader set of opportunities and investment themes.

This is a particularly important consideration for UK equity investors - more than 50% of the FTSE All Share is comprised of financials, industrials, materials and energy, with relatively low exposure to more innovative areas like technology and communication services. Such sector bias has the potential to have a meaningful impact on risk and return over time.

Against this backdrop, it should come as no surprise that an increasing number of investors are already starting to recognise the benefits of going global. Indeed, IA data shows that the IA Global and Global Equity Income sectors are both firmly among the top 10 net selling IA sectors over the 12 months to the end of July.

We expect this trend to continue going forward given the uncertain economic and investment backdrop.

For more on global equity investment, enter your details below and read our exclusive guide: Going Global in Challenging Times

Related Topics

More on Equities

Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities
Equities

Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities

Federated Hermes makes the case for finding opportunity in Asian equities and explains why investors should consider making an allocation as part of a broader portfolio

Federated Hermes Limited
clock 10 November 2022 • 5 min read
Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act
Equities

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

Quanta and Ørsted are likely beneficiaries

Jamie Harvey, portfolio manager at Fidelity International
clock 10 November 2022 • 6 min read
Ireland was the most shorted country in October.
Companies

Asset managers double European short positions amid recession concerns

Ireland becomes most shorted market

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

10 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities

10 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Hunt moves to U-turn Truss investment zones - reports

09 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

08 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Majedie Investment trust appoints new manager

10 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Click Here - Has the Boom in Digital Advertising Peaked?

09 November 2022 • 4 min read
15 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

PA At Retirement Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot