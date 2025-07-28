Volatility not scaring IFAs away from US equities

Recent volatility in the US has not scared away UK IFAs as nearly two-thirds (64%) have advised their clients to maintain (50%) or increase (14%) their allocation to US equities.
According to research from Franklin Templeton and Opinium, 36% of IFAs are allocating more than 25% to US equities. US and EU sign trade deal and agree tariff rates Close to half (45%) of financial advisers stated they currently allocate between 10% and 25% of their clients' portfolios to the asset class. Michael Browne, global investment strategist at Franklin Templeton Institute, said: "While tariffs may have shifted trade dynamics, the strength of the US economy and its global influence remain intact. The volatility from the new tariffs has created some short-term noise, but mar...
