OBR warns Hunt of £70bn increase in UK government borrowing - reports

The OBR’s estimate is significantly worse than that calculated by think-tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Resolution Foundation.

An ally of the chancellor told the Financial Times that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement will heavily focus on fixing the UK's public finances because it was "hard to sugar coat" the OBR forecasts.

However, the source also insisted that the Treasury was not planning on making the looming recession worse by raising taxes excessively and spending cuts.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday (13 November), Hunt acknowledged the need to take action after the dire OBR forecasts, noting that "we are going to see everyone paying more tax" and "we are going to see spending cuts".

Approximately half of the £70bn increase in government borrowing is the result of higher anticipated costs of servicing government debt, coupled with a weaker economic growth outlook hitting tax revenues and inflation raising the cost of welfare benefits and state pensions.

Also on Sunday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that if the UK did not go forward with tax increases and spending cuts to repair the public finances, the country would be punished by financial markets.

"Financial conditions in the UK have stabilised clearly, but they have stabilised because people expect the government to take the decisions that will put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory, and it is the government's job to deliver on that," Sunak told reporters.

On Thursday (17 November), Hunt will announce steps to reduce the national debt, with roughly 40% of the savings coming from tax increases and 60% from spending reductions.

However, according to a Bloomberg report, the bulk of the measures will be delivered in the last two years of the five-year projection to protect growth now.