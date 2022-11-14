OBR warns Hunt of £70bn increase in UK government borrowing - reports

Up from £31.6bn in March

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The OBR’s estimate is significantly worse than that calculated by think-tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Resolution Foundation.
Image:

The OBR’s estimate is significantly worse than that calculated by think-tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Resolution Foundation.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated that a worse economic outlook will raise government borrowing close to £100bn in 2026-27, around £70bn higher than the fiscal watchdog’s budget deficit calculations of just £31.6bn in March.

An ally of the chancellor told the Financial Times that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement will heavily focus on fixing the UK's public finances because it was "hard to sugar coat" the OBR forecasts. 

However, the source also insisted that the Treasury was not planning on making the looming recession worse by raising taxes excessively and spending cuts. 

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday (13 November), Hunt acknowledged the need to take action after the dire OBR forecasts, noting that "we are going to see everyone paying more tax" and  "we are going to see spending cuts".

Jeremy Hunt to outline £60bn in tax rises and spending cuts in Autumn Budget - reports

Approximately half of the £70bn increase in government borrowing is the result of higher anticipated costs of servicing government debt, coupled with a weaker economic growth outlook hitting tax revenues and inflation raising the cost of welfare benefits and state pensions.

The OBR's estimate is significantly worse than that calculated by think-tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Resolution Foundation. 

Also on Sunday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that if the UK did not go forward with tax increases and spending cuts to repair the public finances, the country would be punished by financial markets.

"Financial conditions in the UK have stabilised clearly, but they have stabilised because people expect the government to take the decisions that will put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory, and it is the government's job to deliver on that," Sunak told reporters.

Hunt moves to U-turn Truss investment zones - reports

On Thursday (17 November), Hunt will announce steps to reduce the national debt, with roughly 40% of the savings coming from tax increases and 60% from spending reductions.

However, according to a Bloomberg report, the bulk of the measures will be delivered in the last two years of the five-year projection to protect growth now.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

Atlantic House CIO Tom May to replace outgoing CEO

More on UK

The combined value of British shares is now around $2.821trn (£2.3trn), while France's are worth around $2.823trn.
UK

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

First time since records began

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 November 2022 • 1 min read
GDP fell over the quarter, following a 0.2% rise in April-June
Economics

UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q3

Driven by manufacturing

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 November 2022 • 1 min read
Harriett Baldwin was previously in Theresa May's cabinet. Photo: Number 10 / Flickr
UK

Harriett Baldwin elected chair of Treasury Committee

Former managing director at JP Morgan

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

10 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities

10 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Hunt moves to U-turn Truss investment zones - reports

09 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

08 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Majedie Investment trust appoints new manager

10 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Click Here - Has the Boom in Digital Advertising Peaked?

09 November 2022 • 4 min read
15 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

PA At Retirement Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot