Partner insight: Cash solutions tailored to investor needs

Flagstone solves the problem of inertia in the market by offering exclusive rates that are not available in the direct savings market.

Through strategic relationships, Flagstone delivers access to over 200 saving products on the platform, enabling customers to tailor a cash solution to their personal needs and savings horizons.

"What we give the customer is one platform where they're able to access a broad range of market-leading products to diversify their cash deposits, get the greatest amount of Financial Services Compensation Scheme pickup and also get the best rates that are on offer," says Mark Hicks, Head of Bank Partnerships.

Without a cash deposit platform, cash can often be split across numerous banks, and it is difficult to have a holistic view of cash portfolios. Flagstone gives clients as much flexibility as they want, they can move their cash around as often as they want and decide how many banks they want to spread their cash across.

Accounts range from instant access to fixed term, allowing savers to tailor their investments according to their needs. Rates are constantly updated to ensure Flagstone's competitive rates.

Hicks explains that advisers have access to Flagstone accounts on a read-only basis. "That gives them access to the deposits their clients have on a real-time basis, giving visibility of when maturities are coming up and a strong overall view of their clients' cash portfolio," he says.

Safety is paramount and all UK partner banks are authorised and regulated by the FCA and are members of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Clients can spread their money across any number of banks and receive FSCS protection of £85K for individuals and £175k joint, each time.

