Friday Briefing: Finding a way forward in the face of tariff fatigue

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

If anyone has started taking bets for what the word of the year for 2025 is going to be, I’d like to put a wager on ‘tariff’ – and the reasoning for this should be obvious enough.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

UK Treasury eyes tax reforms as productivity downgrade looms – reports

Schroders expands value investment team with double hire

More on Economics

Friday Briefing: Finding a way forward in the face of tariff fatigue
Economics

Friday Briefing: Finding a way forward in the face of tariff fatigue

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 August 2025 • 3 min read
UK Treasury eyes tax reforms as productivity downgrade looms – reports
Economics

UK Treasury eyes tax reforms as productivity downgrade looms – reports

£10bn could be wiped off fiscal plan

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 August 2025 • 2 min read
UK economic growth falls to 0.3% in Q2 with 'little sign of improvement'
Economics

UK economic growth falls to 0.3% in Q2 with 'little sign of improvement'

June figures revised to 0.4%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 August 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot