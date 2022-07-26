Asset managers in a race to meet MiFID II ESG deadline

New MiFID II and IDD directives state that from 2 August, any sustainability preferences of investors must be taken into account in the advisory process when assessing suitability for all their investment decisions. But managers are struggling to get this paperwork over the finish line as data from FE fundinfo revealed that more than half of fund groups are yet to submit data.

ESG focused investing has been on the rise for several years and fund flow data has found that this part of the equity market is almost the only space maintaining inflows amidst high levels of volatility.

This has led to concerns over greenwashing, with many fund houses launching or rebadging existing products to fit this theme and cash in on equity.

In response, the market has been calling for more regulation on this space and Europe has been at the vanguard of this.

This upcoming instalment, MiFID II, is designed to regulate financial markets and improve protections for investors, and although it not focused solely on ESG this has become a core theme within it.

Regarding the information fund groups need to provide managers will have to provide ESG data for all the products marketed in the EU to fund distribution channels.

European ESG Template (EET) was created back in March to help facilitate the exchange between fund managers and fund distributors. It is especially relevant to SFDR Article 8 and 9 rated funds, FE fundinfo analysts said.

The template is made up of a total of 580 mandatory, conditional and optional fields, with additional country-specific requirements making things more complex at a fund and underlying individual share class level.

FE analysts added that as well as meeting the deadline the challenge for fund managers is the creation of the EET that should be provided at a share class (ISIN) level and secure the "timely distribution of their sustainability data to their fund distribution network".

"If they have not started the process by now, they need to speed up or risk non-compliance," they said.