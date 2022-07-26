Asset managers in a race to meet MiFID II ESG deadline

Half still need fill out ESG templates

clock • 2 min read
Deadline is 2 August
Image:

Deadline is 2 August

Asset managers are struggling to fulfil MiFID II regulation requirements just a week ahead of the deadline, as nearly half of the market still needs to complete ESG templates.

New MiFID II and IDD directives state that from 2 August, any sustainability preferences of investors must be taken into account in the advisory process when assessing suitability for all their investment decisions. But managers are struggling to get this paperwork over the finish line as data from FE fundinfo revealed that more than half of fund groups are yet to submit data.

ESG focused investing has been on the rise for several years and fund flow data has found that this part of the equity market is almost the only space maintaining inflows amidst high levels of volatility.

Post-Brexit regulatory shake-up: What could be the implications of a Big Bang 2.0?

This has led to concerns over greenwashing, with many fund houses launching or rebadging existing products to fit this theme and cash in on equity.

In response, the market has been calling for more regulation on this space and Europe has been at the vanguard of this.

This upcoming instalment, MiFID II, is designed to regulate financial markets and improve protections for investors, and although it not focused solely on ESG this has become a core theme within it.

Regarding the information fund groups need to provide managers will have to provide ESG data for all the products marketed in the EU to fund distribution channels.

European ESG Template (EET) was created back in March to help facilitate the exchange between fund managers and fund distributors. It is especially relevant to SFDR Article 8 and 9 rated funds, FE fundinfo analysts said.

Fidelity platform restricts fund of investment trusts following changes to charge disclosures

The template is made up of a total of 580 mandatory, conditional and optional fields, with additional country-specific requirements making things more complex at a fund and underlying individual share class level.

FE analysts added that as well as meeting the deadline the challenge for fund managers is the creation of the EET that should be provided at a share class (ISIN) level and secure the "timely distribution of their sustainability data to their fund distribution network".

"If they have not started the process by now, they need to speed up or risk non-compliance," they said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Trian 1 story continues as shareholders call for support ahead of extraordinary general meeting

Hargreaves Lansdown strengthens research team with two new hires

More on ESG

The latest episode of A Fresh Take
Multimedia

A Fresh Take: Ethical investing

Latest episode now available

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 July 2022 • 1 min read
Bimal Patel of Canada Life Asset Management
ESG

Nuclear energy: Why now?

Appeal to investors

Bimal Patel
clock 22 July 2022 • 4 min read
Sir Trevor McDonald was the keynote speaker on day one of the festival.
ESG

SIF 2022: Sir Trevor McDonald's key ESG takeaways

SIF video

Investment Week
clock 22 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week unveils finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

21 July 2022 • 6 min read
02

Fidelity platform restricts fund of investment trusts following changes to charge disclosures

20 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports

20 July 2022 • 1 min read
04

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

25 July 2022 • 6 min read
06

Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

22 July 2022 • 5 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot