Flagstone

Partner Insight: Is cash back on the agenda?

Investment

Partner Insight: Is cash back on the agenda?

Against the current economic backdrop of high inflation and rising rates, has cash re-emerged as a strategic asset?

clock 16 May 2023 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: How to earn more income with cash?

Investment

Partner Insight: How to earn more income with cash?

With interest rates at multi-year highs, investors can’t miss out on the cash opportunity.

clock 03 May 2023 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Will the investment case for cash endure?

Investment

Partner Insight: Will the investment case for cash endure?

With rising interest rates, flat returns from equity markets, and an unfriendly economic backdrop, cash is back on the agenda.

clock 24 April 2023 • 1 min read
Partner insight: Out of the wilderness

Economics

Partner insight: Out of the wilderness

Solving the problem of inertia in cash gives opportunities to both advisers and their clients, say Flagstone's Claire Jones and Grovewood Wealth Management's Lynne Gadsden.

clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read
Partner insight: Cash solutions tailored to investor needs

Economics

Partner insight: Cash solutions tailored to investor needs

The platform enables savers to hold their cash safely and flexibly in one place, while finding opportunity for growth with Flagstone’s market-leading rates, says Mark Hicks.

clock 26 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner insight: Cash is still king, but where's the opportunity?

Economics

Partner insight: Cash is still king, but where's the opportunity?

The size of the cash market in the UK is huge and is growing amid the uncertain market backdrop, yet advisers are missing an opportunity to offer cash as a haven with a respectable rate of return, says Simon Merchant

clock 19 July 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Liontrust outflows continue to mount as AUMA sinks below £30bn

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Four Graphs explaining oil and gas

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

FCA: Firms have 'further to go' to meet upcoming ESG labelling regulation

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Manulife IM to acquire London-based alternative credit manager CQS

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot