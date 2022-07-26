Brunner lead manager Matthew Tillett departs

Matthew Tillett steps down after two years

clock • 1 min read
Departing manager Matthew Tillett
Image:

Departing manager Matthew Tillett

Matthew Tillett has stepped down as lead portfolio manager of the £477m Brunner investment trust and will be replaced by Allianz Global Investors growth franchise deputy CIO Christian Schneider until a replacement is found.

Schneider will become interim lead portfolio manager for a minimum of six months and continue to work in tandem with Marcus Morris-Eyton, investment manager at AllianzGI, and Simon Gergel, AllianzGI CIO for UK Equities. 

BambuBlack hires Allianz GI portfolio manager 

Tillett replaced Lucy Macdonald in May 2020 following her departure from AllianzGI after nearly 20 years.

Tillett also runs the UK Listed Opportunities strategy at AllianzGI. He joined the firm on its graduate program in 2006 and moved to portfolio management as part of the UK equity team in 2008.

Prior to joining AllianzGI, he held roles at Datamonitor and the Office for National Statistics.

Allianz hit with $6bn fine over fund manager fraud 

The board has said it would review the structure of the team in due course, including the appointment of a permanent lead portfolio manager.

Chair Carolan Dobson said: "We wish Matthew all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his steadfast and valuable contribution to Brunner over his many years of working with the company."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Orbis' Cutler bets on producers and warns of 'greenflation'

Julius Baer accelerates cost cuts as AUM drops 11%

Most read
01

Investment Week unveils finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

21 July 2022 • 6 min read
02

Fidelity platform restricts fund of investment trusts following changes to charge disclosures

20 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports

20 July 2022 • 1 min read
04

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

25 July 2022 • 6 min read
06

Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

22 July 2022 • 5 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot