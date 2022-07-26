Brunner lead manager Matthew Tillett departs

Schneider will become interim lead portfolio manager for a minimum of six months and continue to work in tandem with Marcus Morris-Eyton, investment manager at AllianzGI, and Simon Gergel, AllianzGI CIO for UK Equities.

Tillett replaced Lucy Macdonald in May 2020 following her departure from AllianzGI after nearly 20 years.

Tillett also runs the UK Listed Opportunities strategy at AllianzGI. He joined the firm on its graduate program in 2006 and moved to portfolio management as part of the UK equity team in 2008.

Prior to joining AllianzGI, he held roles at Datamonitor and the Office for National Statistics.

The board has said it would review the structure of the team in due course, including the appointment of a permanent lead portfolio manager.

Chair Carolan Dobson said: "We wish Matthew all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his steadfast and valuable contribution to Brunner over his many years of working with the company."