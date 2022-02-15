Nick Train uses DMGT cash to top up Fever-Tree and Experian

Many of the trust's top holdings have seen share price falls in January, but Train said he was "encouraged" so many companies were perceived as ‘growth' stocks because he "certainly intends" the portfolio to be positioned in that way.

In the latest factsheet he noted Experian's third quarter update showed organic revenues up 11% and had a modest earning upgrade for the full year, but shares fell 15%. Meanwhile, Fever-Tree's shares fell 21% despite its 12-month update revealing revenue growth of 23%.

"The falls in January have meant that we were able to take advantage and deploy [DMGT] capital, perhaps more quickly and certainly on better terms than we expected," he said.

Following top-ups to the two stocks they are now "important positions" in the portfolio, the manager said. Experian has edged its way into the top ten sitting at 5.1% of the portfolio, at the end of January.

The trust, which is sitting on a 4.2% discount to NAV, according to Morningstar, has lost 5.5% since the beginning of the year (until 11 February), according to FE Fundinfo. Meanwhile the FTSE All-Share index has gained 1.9% and Investment Trust UK Equity Income sector returned 0.8%.

However, Train is optimistic.

"It is evident share prices of UK growth stocks fell in sympathy with NASDAQ in January," he said.

However, he said there was a distinction between US and UK growth companies with the latter not as caught up in "speculative mania". He added there was a "deep value gap" between the two countries' growth stocks.

"As a result we hope our holdings will fall less, recover more quickly and go up correspondingly further, as global investors are inspired to find compelling growth stories in neglected markets," he explained.