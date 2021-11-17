Partner insight: Engagement with a pharmaceutical company

In this case study, PIMCO reveals how it engaged the company on a range of Covid-19-related concerns

clock • 1 min read
Partner insight: Engagement with a pharmaceutical company

In the pharmaceutical industry, PIMCO typically looks for internal controls to guard against questionable sales incentives and marketing practices, guidelines regarding interactions with healthcare professionals, drug pricing transparency and an access to healthcare strategy which aligns with diversity & inclusion programmes.

In this case, PIMCO engaged the company on Covid-19-related concerns, including supply chain disruption preparedness, employee health measures and benefits, and access strategy for vaccine delivery. The analysts were looking to better understand the company's approach to encouraging responsible promotion through sales incentive structures and transfers of values to healthcare professionals.

Despite efforts to partner across the sector and with prominent research institutions and manufacturers to ensure fair access, the company has faced recent concerns over its intellectual property (IP) and patent protection policies related to its Covid-19 vaccine. PIMCO encouraged the issuer to increase transparency on its approach to equitable access related to Covid, as well as to focus on the development of additional therapeutics for Covid-19, given the lack of treatment options currently available.

Read Guide Here

The company has steadily improved its access-to-medicine strategy over the years for developing countries and antimicrobial resistance. There is a strong focus on strengthening health systems by investing in capacity-building initiatives to enhance patient access to care and vaccines, seeking to prevent opioid overdoses, and medicine drone delivery.

Additionally, their recent sustainability bond issuance, the first of its kind in the biopharmaceutical industry, will use proceeds to help manage the company's environmental impact, strengthen healthcare systems, and support increased patient access to its medicines and vaccines, especially among underserved populations.

For more case studies on PIMCO's ESG engagement, click to access your exclusive Spotlight guide

 

This article is funded by Pimco

Related Topics

More on ESG

Plummeting battery costs could lead to EVs reaching cost-parity with petrol and diesel cars within three years | Credit: Tesla
ESG

Could plummeting battery costs deliver mass market EVs as soon as 2024?

Electric vehicles could reach cost-parity with petrol and diesel cars

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 December 2021 • 4 min read
abrd unveils EM debt fund
ESG

abrdn launches EM Sustainable Development Corporate Bond fund

1% AMC for retail share class

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Janus Henderson strengthens ESG investment team with six new hires
ESG

Janus Henderson strengthens ESG investment team with six new hires

Led by Paul LaCoursiere

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 01 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 