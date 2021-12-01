JP Morgan AM promotes Yo Takatsuki to new global head of investment stewardship role

Reporting to Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing

clock • 1 min read
Yo Takatsuki of JP Morgan Asset Management
Image:

Yo Takatsuki of JP Morgan Asset Management

JP Morgan Asset Management has created the new role of global head of investment stewardship, appointing Yo Takatsuki to the position.

Takatsuki, who was previously head of investment stewardship for EMEA for the company, joined the firm in February 2021.

He will maintain his role in investment stewardship efforts for EMEA, with his role now extending to North America and Asia Pacific, while overseeing the global coordination of regional investment stewardship practices.

Takatsuki will continue to report to Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing. The existing regional stewardship heads Nishesh Kumar (North America), Felix Lam (Asia ex-Japan) and Shizuko Ohmi (Japan) will now report to Takatsuki.

Janus Henderson strengthens ESG investment team with six new hires

Wu said: "As we continue to build out and accelerate our research-driven, investor-led investment stewardship activities globally, we look forward to having Yo spearhead the evolution of our corporate engagement and proxy voting practice.

"Yo has hit the ground running since joining our team, so we're delighted he has accepted this new global remit."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Link invests more into Woodford stock Mafic

Global Palladium Fund surpasses $100m AUM

More on Business roles

Mitesh Sheth of Redington
People moves

Mitesh Sheth steps down as Redington CEO

Over five years at the helm

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 November 2021 • 1 min read
Nick Lyth
People moves

Nick Lyth steps back as Green Angel Syndicate CEO

Two new board members

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 November 2021 • 2 min read
Collinson replaces Niki Beattie, who has served as chair of the board since January 2013, when he became the company’s first chair.
People moves

Aquis Exchange appoints new chair

Glenn Collinson

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 