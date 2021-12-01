JP Morgan AM promotes Yo Takatsuki to new global head of investment stewardship role

Takatsuki, who was previously head of investment stewardship for EMEA for the company, joined the firm in February 2021.

He will maintain his role in investment stewardship efforts for EMEA, with his role now extending to North America and Asia Pacific, while overseeing the global coordination of regional investment stewardship practices.

Takatsuki will continue to report to Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing. The existing regional stewardship heads Nishesh Kumar (North America), Felix Lam (Asia ex-Japan) and Shizuko Ohmi (Japan) will now report to Takatsuki.

Wu said: "As we continue to build out and accelerate our research-driven, investor-led investment stewardship activities globally, we look forward to having Yo spearhead the evolution of our corporate engagement and proxy voting practice.

"Yo has hit the ground running since joining our team, so we're delighted he has accepted this new global remit."