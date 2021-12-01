Janus Henderson strengthens ESG investment team with six new hires

In London, Dan Raghoonundon, ESG research lead; Charles Devereux, ESG research analyst; Olivia Jones, junior ESG research analyst; Jesse Verheijen, ESG data analyst; and Bhaskar Sastry, ESG content manager will join. In Denver, Blake Bennet will join the team as a governance and stewardship analyst.

The external appointees will support LaCoursiere in integrating ESG practices across the firm's business and strategies.

Raghoonundon returns to Janus Henderson after completing a three-year PhD in finance at the Rotterdam School of Management. Previously he was a portfolio manager in the emerging markets equities team at the company.

As ESG lead, Raghoonundon will help lead the team's efforts to establish and build a hub of specialist technical expertise on ESG investment research at the firm. The team will be responsible for contributing to portfolios across equities, fixed income, and multi-asset.

Devereaux joins Janus Henderson from Aviva Investors, where he was most recently an ESG sector analyst in investment management.

Jones joins from Kukua, a specialist ESG, sustainability and climate consultancy where she most recently worked as an ESG and sustainability analyst.

Both Devereaux and Jones will be responsible for conducting scalable thematic, industry and sovereign research to support investment teams across all asset classes, particularly equity and credit analysts and portfolio managers.

Meanwhile, Verheijen and Jesse will strengthen Janus Henderson's technical expertise on ESG data and applications of ESG considerations.

Previously Verheijen was a data scientist in the Aviva Investors transformation team. Prior to this, he was a senior risk consultant at EY. In his new role, Verheijen will work closely with the head of ESG strategy and development.

Sastry joins from State Street Global Advisors where he has worked since 2019 as an ESG content specialist. In his new role as ESG content manager he will focus on creating and managing content on the firm's ESG approach.

Bennet will be responsible for corporate governance issues, including voting and analysis of environmental and social issues.

Prior to this, Bennet was an operations and policy analyst at the State of Oregon's Department of environmental quality. He gained his PhD from Johns Hopkins University in environmental health sciences.

Janus Henderson plans to hire more stewardship and governance roles in the coming months.

Paul LaCoursiere, global head of ESG investments at Janus Henderson Investors said: "I am very pleased to welcome Dan, Blake, Charles, Olivia, Jesse and Bhaskar to the ESG Investment Team at Janus Henderson."

"ESG has been a core part of the business for many years and is embedded into our operating model; I am thrilled that we can continue to build our ESG offering with some of the best talent in the sector and the team will be a hub of specialist technical expertise on ESG investment research," said LaCoursiere.