Partner Content: What is driving growth in emerging market financial institutions?

Capital Group
clock • 1 min read
Partner Content: What is driving growth in emerging market financial institutions?

Financial institutions are part of long-term economic progress across Asia, say Capital Group’s experts

From banks and insurers to stock exchanges, the financial sector is going from strength to strength in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. Digitalisation and a growing middle class are some of the key factors driving change.

For example, equity portfolio manager Jody Jonsson expects emerging markets to lead the charge towards a cashless society as digital payments become increasingly common around the world.

"This is one area where emerging markets are ahead of the US," Jonsson says. "We've seen this trend for several years in developing countries where many consumers had no bank accounts but did have mobile phones and adopted mobile payment technology quickly."

Meanwhile, the middle class and number of high-net-worth individuals is burgeoning with, for example, China's 350-million-strong middle class forecast to hit 500 million by 2025. That's likely to be good news for a range of financial providers, including those insurance companies that can offer improved products and higher levels of service.

Click here to read the article in full on the Future Forward hub. Brought to you by Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Capital Group.

Related Topics

Capital Group
Author spotlight

Capital Group

View profile
More from Capital Group

Partner Content: Is riding around in a robotaxi closer than you think?

Partner Content: Will new technologies and new behaviours spring from Covid-19?

Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Former Quilter directors to launch wealth management firm

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

BMO postpones REIT IPO as sector challenges cause volatility

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Investment can help solve Britain's broken housing market

05 October 2021 • 5 min read
06

Blackfinch Renewable European Income is latest trust to defer IPO

06 October 2021 • 1 min read
14 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Briefing - Channel Islands

Register now
Trustpilot

 