US jobs report sees 'another big miss'

The numbers "came in below expectations", said John Leiper, chief investment officer at Titan Asset Management, as "the consensus forecast" had been around 500,000 jobs.

The report was compiled in mid-September, during the peak of the Delta variant's spread, and came following the expiry of pandemic unemployment benefits for eight million people.

Tabling tapering?

The poor performance has "thrown expectations for tapering into disarray", said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

However, Daniele Antonucci, chief economist & macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank argued otherwise.

"We suspect that the timing is not going to be altered just by one piece of data," she said.

"Unless additional downside surprises were to materialise, we think a formal tapering signal before year-end is still seen by the Fed committee as the central scenario."

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors agreed, adding that a delay in tapering "seems unlikely now given the clear guidance offered by officials, and the worryingly persistent levels of inflation we are seeing".

Antonucci also added that "the key question, regardless of the precise QE path, is what happens to the policy rate. Our view is that the timing and pace of the taper are not a direct signal about future rate increases.

While the Fed projections indicate that a growing number of policymakers believes a rate increase may be warranted at some point in 2022, we think it may be about one year away, if not longer."

Questions over whether Fed will start tapering this November

Unemployment continued to fall

Unemployment fell to 4.8%, which is down significantly from its highs at the beginning of the pandemic, but still stands at 1.3% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Shah said that "additional disappointment came from the participation rate. At this point in the year, with benefits expiring and a return to in-person schooling, the Fed has been hoping that labour supply would increase. That dynamic simply is not materialising and, if anything, people are leaving the labour market.

"But perhaps the most worrying part of the jobs report comes from the higher-than-expected hourly earnings growth. Markets have already been concerned that higher prices are starting to eat into demand - are higher wages starting to eat into employment? The Fed is facing a real conundrum."

Market predictions

With the surprise of lower figures, analysts are wondering how the markets will react

Leiper said that the "Delta effect is what matters to markets and without further stimulus we see downside risks to asset prices in general, particularly US equities which have recently broken through key areas of technical support".

Shah agreed, adding that "for now, equity markets are just relieved that tapering may be pushed back. Next week though, concerns about the strength of the economy may start to settle in and equity weakness could return."

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at multi-asset investment platform eToro said "this weak report will add to underlying US growth concerns, take the steam out of the recent rise in bond yields and the US dollar, and add to recent equity market volatility".

However, he was optimistic in some areas, saying he saw "stronger job gains ahead, with virus cases down 40% from early September levels and extra unemployment benefits now ended. We believe equities are underpinned by a still under-appreciated earnings recovery, in focus next week with the start of Q3 earnings, and a slow Fed walk towards policy tightening."

Patel added that "what is arguably more important than the Fed's intentions on the monetary side for markets now is the direction of travel for fiscal policy, not just in the US but globally. The design of fiscal, tax and infrastructure policy are all going to intersect to determine whether corporate profitability resumes and whether economies bounce-back.

"Plus, now governments have the added challenge of managing sky-rocketing energy costs and ensuring that broad-based price increases do not negatively impact consumer behaviour.

"We are in a period of considerable volatility as economies recalibrate following widespread disruption. A tick back up in bond yields, while painful in the short-term, presents an opportunity for investors to add selectively."