Industry Voice: Plastics - take, make and dispose

BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management
clock 28 September 2021 • 1 min read
If we carry on as we are, it's estimated that we'll need 3 planets to support the way we live.  That's a stark warning that the dominant linear model of ‘take-make-dispose' is deeply unsustainable.

Watch the latest video from BMO GAM's Portfolio Manager, Sacha El Khoury to find out more on this pressing issue. 

 

 

BMO Global Asset Management
