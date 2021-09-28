Goldman Sachs lowers growth forecasts for China - reports

According to Reuters, the bank issued a note in which it said that the industrial output cuts caused by power outages in China add "significant downside pressures".

It has estimated that 44% of China's industrial activity has been affected.

As a result, economists at the bank said that China's economy is now expected to grow 4.8% in the third quarter of 2021, down from its previous forecast of 5.1% for the quarter, and 3.2% in the fourth quarter, compared to its earlier estimate of 4.1%, CNBC said.

Goldman Sachs warned that "considerable uncertainty remains" in the fourth quarter of the year, "with both upside and downside risks relating principally to the government's approach to managing the Evergrande stresses, the strictness of environmental target enforcement and the degree of policy easing", Reuters reported.

The energy crisis is reported to have stopped production at factories, some of which supply Tesla and Apple.