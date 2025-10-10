Stories of the week: FCA, crypto, and ONS borrowing figures

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

clock • 1 min read

Schroders' Simon Adler on finding marginal gains and the 'ripe' opportunity in value
Morale high despite personnel changes

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 October 2025 • 4 min read
Patria Investments' Robbie Young and Ryan Lloyd: FIG comeback sparks new interest from PE investors
Taking advantage of structural change

Robbie Young and Ryan Lloyd
clock 09 October 2025 • 4 min read
EmpowerRD's Robert Whiteside: Beware hidden R&D mis-claims risks in portfolios
HMRC intervention

Robert Whiteside
clock 08 October 2025 • 4 min read
