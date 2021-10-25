Industry Voice: How can China meet its target of going carbon neutral?

There are a number of tools that China, the world's biggest emitter of CO2, can employ to help meet its target of being carbon neutral by 2060. We look at renewable energy, electrification, carbon pricing and the opportunities in new technologies, and ask what it all means for our portfolio holdings.

 

 

