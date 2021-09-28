Industry Voice: China - Too Big to Ignore?

China’s development is recognised as one of the most important shifts in the global economy

Irmak Surenkok & Robert Secker @ T. Rowe Price
clock 28 September 2021 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: China - Too Big to Ignore?

Over the past decade, China has undergone unprecedented change, including an evolving economic model, increased affluence, innovative entrepreneurialism, industrial upgrades, and a shifting geopolitical outlook from an export-driven manufacturing country to a more domestic, consumer-led economy that is innovating.  China's development is recognised as one of the most important shifts in the global economy. Yet, with China's economic power meaningfully underrepresented in global indices, many investors appear to underappreciate the full opportunity China offers.

China's rapid market expansion

China's underrepresentation in global indices belies the fact that it has arguably become the most dynamic equity market in the world, offering more than 5,000 investable companies listed onshore and offshore. Indeed, China's equity market capitalisation has increased by 25 times since 2002 and it is now the second largest stock market globally, by market cap.

 

 

