Industry Voice: Technology - how it connects, protects and digitally empowers people

BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management
clock 22 September 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Technology - how it connects, protects and digitally empowers people

Technology has helped the world stay connected through a series of lockdowns that have physically forced people apart. But with or without Covid, the pace of change in this field is accelerating. 

Read our latest Winds of Change article which focuses on the impact of technology in helping connect the world, protect the environment and digitally empower people.

 

 

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Related Topics

BMO Global Asset Management
Author spotlight

BMO Global Asset Management

View profile
More from BMO Global Asset Management

Industry Voice: Investing in our blue planet

Industry Voice: How is our Health and Wellbeing being affected by the challenges of the 21st century?

More on Investment

Richard de Lisle of the VT De Lisle America fund
Investment

Who might get stranded by US currency risk?

Dollar seigniorage is more powerful than ever

Richard de Lisle
clock 21 September 2021 • 3 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by WHEB at the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Conference
Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by WHEB at the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Conference

Ted Franks, Fund Manager & Partner at WHEB Asset Management
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read
Sanlam Wealth UK chief executive Jonathan Polin
Investment

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

New brand to be announced

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Investors lose their appetite for UK exposure within AIC global sectors

15 September 2021 • 4 min read
06

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 