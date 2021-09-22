ESG metrics on AoVs: 'Positive and brave' or 'green-value kumbaya'?

Other investors, however, think the broader adoption of this practice may contribute to greenwashing rather than reduce it, warning that AoVs could become unappealing marketing tools "full of industry speak".

Last Monday (13 September), UK asset management giant Schroders told Investment Week it will include sustainability data on each fund using its proprietary tools in its next AoV.

The announcement came two months after a damning report from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in which it said it expects "more rigour" from asset management firms' AoVs, stressing that the seven-pillar guidelines provided by the regulator are "non-exhaustive" and that many firms had not even met the "minimum consideration requirements" when reporting on value delivered for clients.

"We have always said right from the start that ESG and culture are the two unwritten pillars firms need to include," said Steve Kenny, commercial director at Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research.

"A firm's culture pervades everything, and a company's attitude towards ESG is part of that. This is therefore a very positive move from Schroders because society, the regulator and the government are all looking to embrace responsible capitalism."

Schroders' news also came less than a week after the publication of a survey from Boring Money, which found two-thirds of advisers are concerned about the potential backlash from recommending funds subsequently accused of greenwashing.

Holly Mackay, the firm's founder and managing director, added that most consumers she has surveyed in the past cite a lack of transparency as their biggest barrier to investing sustainably.

"I thought the Schroders announcement was positive and I hope more managers follow suit," she said. "ESG is an increasingly important part of the value assessment from an investor perspective but one that very few firms have tabled to date.

"This is in part because many managers have stuck to the FCA's ‘non-exhaustive' list of what to consider, but also because many managers are not quite where they want to be in terms of their ESG credentials."

Mikkel Bates, regulatory manager at FE fundinfo, explained it is now likely that other asset managers will begin to include ESG data in the AoVs.

"There is a general move in the industry that firms claiming ESG credentials within their funds must evidence it, and it is also likely ESG will increasingly be seen as a marker of value generally, so Schroders is perhaps anticipating this by including it for their full suite of funds," he said.

"With the prospect of further measures hanging over them, some fund groups might look to do this as a way of demonstrating to the FCA they have taken the criticisms on board and are taking action."

Indeed, Kenny said Schroders has "thrown down the gauntlet" for the rest of the industry.

"I applaud them for doing this. Not only is it brave because it means they can be held to account but it is exactly what the regulator wants to see," he reasoned.

"This move says Schroders is embracing the spirit and the intent of the regulation, rather than ticking boxes."

Concerns

Still, some members of the industry have expressed concerns about the inclusion of ESG credentials in AoVs, however, with Bates warning that previous AoVs have "largely not been read by the intended audience which is the end investor".

"Lengthening these reports, which in many cases are already fairly substantial, is unlikely to have the desired effect of getting more investors to read them,"

he added.

JB Beckett, iNED for Royal London and SVM, and author of #NEWFUNDORDER, said AoVs run the risk of "narration overtaking assessment" and are becoming "more marketing tools than anything else".

"Unsurprisingly you have a gamut of data out there that is difficult to adjudicate and rife with subjectivity and variance," he pointed out. "Add any executive keen to green themselves and boards will be corralled into some green-value kumbaya."

Bates added the subjectivity of what ‘ESG' itself means could also present a problem, given it has become "the de facto term" used to cover a broad range of investment approaches.

"One investor's idea of an ESG fund will differ hugely from another's so it will be challenging for firms to make their AoV reports relevant to all investors with a myriad of different personal values," he said.

"As there is no prescription yet, there will be no consistent approach to including sustainability in reports, so in the short term it is unlikely to have much of an impact on greenwashing."

In fact, Beckett believes the move will increase the risk of greenwashing, rather than reduce it. "Where is the independent scrutiny or objective quantification? I will believe it when I see it," he added.

However, Kenny argues AoVs should in part be used by firms to market their capabilities and as a tool for transparency. When it comes to the risk of firms including ‘woolly' ESG metrics to mislead the investor, he said it is "down to the gatekeepers, the media, and other professionals to shine a light on this behaviour" and hold firms to account.

"It would be a very brave thing for people to offer something substandard on this front, because ESG issues and greenwashing are centre-stage," he said. "I understand the concerns that value assessments will become like those in the US, which are effectively a dreadful Excel festival depicting table

after table.

"AoVs will fall on fallow ground if we let them. But being an optimist, I am hoping the industry recognises there are a number of frailties in how we deal with people's money that we need to address."