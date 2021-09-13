Industry Voice: Investing in our blue planet

13 September 2021
Industry Voice: Investing in our blue planet

Our ocean is in crisis, largely owing to harmful human activity. Over the centuries, we have polluted blue waters, created islands of waste, decimated fish and mammal populations, and eroded vast tracts of coral reef. As responsible investors, we believe that we have a critical role to play. It is clear that finance must urgently be redirected into restoring, protecting and actively managing marine assets.

Read our latest article to find out how to remedy this situation.

 

 

