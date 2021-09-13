Industry Voice: Investing in our blue planet

Our ocean is in crisis, largely owing to harmful human activity. Over the centuries, we have polluted blue waters, created islands of waste, decimated fish and mammal populations, and eroded vast tracts of coral reef. As responsible investors, we believe that we have a critical role to play. It is clear that finance must urgently be redirected into restoring, protecting and actively managing marine assets.

Read our latest article to find out how to remedy this situation.

Discover more

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.