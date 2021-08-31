ADVERTISEMENT

Industry Voice: Unlocking opportunities in Sustainable Cities

BMO Global Asset Management
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Cities and infrastructure need to be an integral part of tackling some of the world's most pressing issues such as climate change. Discover the important sustainability megatrends that are changing the world around us and reshaping the investment landscape as part of a 'Winds of Change' series.

 

 

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

 

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

