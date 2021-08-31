Young investors: a new vulnerable demographic?

However, the ease with which younger investors can access new platforms to make gains - and losses - is fuelling conversation in the sector about whether more needs to be done to protect this new, ‘vulnerable' demographic.

The FCA defines a vulnerable investor as "someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is particularly susceptible to harm, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care". Historically, the regulator and wider industry have regarded older people as more vulnerable, but recent campaigns are beginning to explore whether the definition needs to be expanded further.

It is widely reported that younger investors have a higher appetite for risk and with advertising for trading platforms and cryptocurrency investment success stories widespread in the media, it is understandable why younger people may be drawn into the world of investment.

However, in many cases, younger people simply do not have as much financial resilience and making a loss can have hugely detrimental consequences.

In many ways, although the FCA is taking a strong stance around the need to provide greater protection, it is somewhat hampered in terms of what it can control, due to only regulating specific sections of the wider investment market.

Many of the platforms, such as those offering cryptocurrency trading, fall outside of those spheres, so a more light-touch, promotion-focused campaign may be needed.

Protecting a younger demographic of investors is a whole industry issue. A responsible society is one that works together to protect the most vulnerable and this involves everyone, FCA-regulated or not, raising awareness about the risks involved in investing.

As such, rather than introducing new stringent regulation, which could risk stifling innovation and tech advancements, the FCA's approach must be more principle-based, and focus on promoting awareness around the risks of investing.

Even though they already have strict rules to follow, regulated providers must continue to assess who they regard as vulnerable and young people are likely to remain a target demographic. After identifying at risk groups, products should be produced that take that risk into account and provide appropriate mitigation, or information, to protect new investors as best as possible.

Getting larger, well-known advisers on board as part of a campaign to better protect and inform younger, more vulnerable investors would be a wise move. They carry weight in the market and sharing their own approaches to advice, warnings and awareness is likely to be noticed by smaller outfits.

For those unregulated investment products providers, an approach similar to the regulated gambling market might work. This could involve crafting a set of principle-based rules around what the product provider should and shouldn't say when promoting their investment product. Of course, these would have to be advisory, but the more businesses and individuals get involved in the conversation around the need to protect younger investors, the greater impact an awareness campaign would have.

Unfortunately, there will always be a small number of more reckless businesses and unregulated product managers who expose their customers to greater amounts of risk that they can withstand. However, the vast majority of people who operate outside of regulation intend no harm to their customers and these are the businesses where an awareness campaign, led by the industry and FCA, is likely to be most effective.

As professionals operating in the world of investments, we have all, alongside the FCA, seen the recent uptick in the number of younger investors. While it is encouraging to see that younger people are taking a more active interest in making their money work harder and growing their wealth, a lack of resilience and high appetite for risk are cause for concern.

We know it is a problem and there's no easy fix, but by working together to raise awareness around investment risk, we can all make sure that younger people are as informed as possible when they commit to investing their hard-earned cash.

Kavita Patel is partner and head of investment funds at law firm Shakespeare Martineau.