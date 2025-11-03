Partner Insight Video: Infrastructure opportunities from three mega-trends

Do you want to know more about these key themes? You can find the mega-trend reports about Digitalisation, Decarbonisation and Deglobalisation on the Van Lanschot Kempen website.

Deglobalisation: Fueling emerging infrastructure

Scale as a strategic advantage

With a global population exceeding eight billion, nearly seven billion people live in countries classified as emerging markets (source: imf).

The sheer size of emerging markets is more than just a backdrop; it's central to the investment case. Infrastructure: power, transport, and communication, forms the foundation of modern economies. In our view, the scale and pace of development in emerging markets, combined with the shifting dynamics of deglobalisation, present a structural opportunity for global infrastructure investors.

As global supply chains fragment and regionalisation accelerates, emerging markets are becoming focal points for infrastructure investment aligned with new patterns of trade, production and connectivity.

What does deglobalisation mean for infrastructure investors?

The shift away from globalisation is reshaping how and where capital is deployed. As global supply chains fragment and trade relationships shift, infrastructure investors are rethinking regional exposure, resilience, and long-term growth.

In emerging markets, this shift is accelerating:

Supply chain diversification is creating demand for new logistics and manufacturing hubs

Intra-regional trade is gaining momentum, reducing reliance on traditional Western blocs

Energy and digital infrastructure are being built with strategic autonomy in mind

This shift is prompting investors to reconsider how infrastructure fits into a world that's becoming more regionally focused and less globally connected.

Why infrastructure in emerging markets?

Infrastructure has long been prized for its long-term, inflation-linked cash flows. In many emerging markets, these characteristics are frequently amplified by stronger growth trajectories and the potential to leapfrog legacy systems. These economies are not simply replicating developed market models. They are accelerating forward, often adopting the latest technologies without the burden of outdated infrastructure.

For long-term investors, this could create a compelling combination: visibility of cash flows, a higher level of protection against inflation, and exposure to secular growth. The relatively later starting point of many emerging markets extends the runway for infrastructure investment and allows for more agile adoption of next generation systems.

