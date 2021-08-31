The REIT, which aims to invest in a diversified portfolio of supported housing accommodation in the UK, will be managed by BMO Real Estate Partners and will have BMO Investment Business as its AIFM.

The trust will purchase and create high-quality, fit-for-purpose accommodation for residents under several care sectors, including adults and young people with learning disabilities, mental health issues, physical disabilities, addiction, those with support needs, those in need of temporary accommodation, the elderly and other vulnerable individuals.

Responsible Housing REIT will target a minimum dividend yield of 5% and a total NAV return per annum of 7.5%. It will let its properties on tailored leases, which will be aligned to the length of care provision packages provided by registered charities, housing associations and community interest companies.

Robin Minter Kemp, chair of the REIT, said: "Responsible Housing REIT offers the opportunity to invest in a much-needed social resource, where demand is on an upward trajectory and yet there is a lack of suitable supported housing accommodation to cater for these vulnerable groups.

"We believe that we can help meet this growing requirement with a leasing model that meets the specific needs of the sector aligned to the aims of the social housing regulator.

"This will be an impact-led strategy, with a peer-leading ESG framework, that also offers an attractive dividend underpinned by inflation-linked income supported by sustainable rents."

Guy Glover, lead manager at BMO, said the firm has been "engaging extensively with stakeholders in the supported housing community", which has culminated in the Responsible Housing REIT model, and which he therefore believes offers "a new and compelling proposition for investors".

"While local authorities have a statutory duty to provide for those in need of supported housing, the UK faces a shortage of suitable accommodation, underpinning our conviction in a strategy delivering a balance between all stakeholders to create a truly sustainable model," he added.

According to the Economics of Health and Social Care Systems Policy Research Unit, the number of supported homes may need to increase by 30% by 2030 to accommodate the increasing demand.

Part of this demand will be created by the UK Government's Transforming Care Agenda, according to BMO, which will aim to improve the quality of life of those in need, by moving away from inpatient care and towards responsive community-based care.