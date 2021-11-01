Partner Content: How are sustainable fund managers quantitatively measuring company outcomes?

Governments around the world, including the UK, are focusing their Covid-19 recovery plans on sustainable megatrends around energy transition, green infrastructure, healthcare, and financial inclusion, and for the Threadneedle UK Sustainable Equity Fund having great exposure to such themes has become a necessity in 2021.

In fact, the Fund realises there is a need to look beyond company balance sheets and looks at several key non-financial factors that determine whether a company is successful or not, as well measuring company positive outcome through net revenue exposure to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Fund has 100% exposure to these positive outcomes.

We speak to Threadneedle UK Sustainable Equity fund manager Sonal Sagar and analyst Michael Hamblett about their hands on responsible investing strategy and how they are achieving key ESG goals in a challenging environment.

Hear more in our latest Three Minutes With… video below.