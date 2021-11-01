The credit-focused firm said the classification of the CQS Credit Multi Asset fund and Global Sustainable Convertible fund "formalised" its commitment to responsible investing.

SFDR's Article 8 requires funds to promote environmental and social characteristics and allows a wide range of funds to fall under its classification unlike the stricter Article 9 label.

CQS said that the funds seek to invest responsibly and drive "real-world" outcomes through credit investing.

The asset manager maintained that achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 or sooner is a "stated objective within their investment approach and formal offering documentation".

Soraya Chabarek, Co-CEO of CQS, said: "It is essential to consider and address the risks and opportunities of climate change when managing capital on behalf of our clients, as we seek to deliver returns and real-world outcomes over the long-term."

The announcement comes following CQS's appointment as a selected manager by the Brunel Pension Partnership for its multi-asset credit launched in July alongside Neuberger Berman and Oaktree.

CQS issued its first reporting aligned with the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosure in 2021, and has been accepted as a signatory to the 2020 UK Stewardship Code.

The asset manager is also seeking to classify its daily dealing CQS Total Return Credit Fund as Article 8 subject to regulatory approval.