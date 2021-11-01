Seneca Growth Capital VCT launches new £10m B share offer

Since launch the VCT has made 16 investments

Pedro Gonçalves
Matt Currie, investment director at Seneca Partners
Matt Currie, investment director at Seneca Partners

Seneca Partners has launched a new offer for subscription for its Growth Capital VCT B shares, to raise £10mn, with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10m.

Shareholders in the VCT will gain access to growing businesses in the UK, via a diverse portfolio of established, private and AIM quoted businesses. The VCT aims to provide investors with an attractive income stream, as well as capital growth over the longer term. 

The VCT has raised more than £13.5m since launching its B Share class in 2018 and most recently shareholders have benefitted from a 34.3% increase in the NAV (inclusive of dividends paid) as at 15 October 2021, from the 30 March 2020 NAV of 79.5p per B share at the start of the  pandemic.

Seneca Partners boosts EIS offering with AIM-only fund

Matt Currie, investment director at Seneca Partners, said: "The Seneca Growth Capital VCT has continued to achieve positive momentum over the past year, driven in particular by the performance of our AIM quoted investments.  With a strong pipeline of both private and AIM quoted investment opportunities in excess of £30m currently under review, we are excited about continuing to add attractive growth capital investment to the VCT's portfolio over the next 12 months. 

"We are also focused on continuing to pay dividends in line with our objective of at least 3p per annum with the aim of increasing this to 5% of B share NAV by 2023."

VCT industry cautiously hope for budget boost

The team seeks to invest in established, well managed businesses with strong and proven leadership teams, that can demonstrate established concepts and are seeking an injection of growth capital to support their continued development.

Since launch in 2018, the VCT has made 16 investments and has already established a positive exit track record, achieving five exits (full and partial) at a blended total return of 2.2x, including two full exits generating returns of 2.1x and 1.8x respectively. In addition, 7.5p dividends have been paid since launch. 

 

