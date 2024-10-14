Take part: What do you want to know about investing in private markets?

Hardeep Tawakley
clock • 1 min read
Take part: What do you want to know about investing in private markets?

The new podcast series Private Markets: Uncovered explores the growth of private markets and how they could fit into client portfolios. From exploring the new fund structures available for UK investors to managing risk and returns, but what questions would you like answered? 

Submit your views and/or questions on the topic below and we will put them to our experts in the coming weeks. 

 

Missed episode 1 of Private Markets: Uncovered? Watch here 

Watch

*DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT: Your privacy policy – Please read carefully.

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data. For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences. Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Last chance to register for Investment Week's flagship Funds to Watch Autumn event
Investment

Last chance to register for Investment Week's flagship Funds to Watch Autumn event

New ideas and fresh perspectives

Rebecca Hancock
clock 14 October 2024 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: The energy transition fund investing in fossil fuels
Investment

Partner Insight: The energy transition fund investing in fossil fuels

Raj Shant, managing director at Jennison Associates, explains why the PGIM Jennison Carbon Solutions Equity Fund is so different than its peers.

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 14 October 2024 • 3 min read
Take part: What do you want to know about investing in private markets?
Investment

Take part: What do you want to know about investing in private markets?

Hardeep Tawakley
Hardeep Tawakley
clock 14 October 2024 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Rob Burdett reappears at Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing

14 October 2024 • 1 min read
02

Labour turns to 'kitchen sinking' ahead of Budget as it faces 'Herculean task' to revive growth

14 October 2024 • 4 min read
03

Reeves urged to allow National Wealth Fund to issue bonds to unlock £100bn of private finance

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

Government to announce billions of financing for AI and 'growth areas' at inaugural International Investment Summit

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
05

Deep Dive: Investors pin hopes of UK outflows reversal on brighter growth and policy reforms

11 October 2024 • 5 min read
06

Fidelity launches ocean and freshwater-focused transition bond fund

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot