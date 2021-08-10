ADVERTISEMENT

Industry Voice: What are the 5 challenges for net zero investing?

BMO Global Asset Management
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
Net zero' emissions commitments from investors have gathered huge momentum - with $43 trillion committed by asset managers, and $8.5 trillion by asset owners. Several methodologies have emerged to define what ‘net zero' investing means in practice.

Our approach at BMO Global Asset Management is based on the Net Zero Investment Framework, which we helped to develop. Discover what we think are the 5 key challenges to net zero investing.

 

 

 

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

 

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

